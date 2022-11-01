 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
Three Egg Harbor Township students involved in car crash

EGG HARBOR TOWNSHIP — Three students from the township were involved in a car crash Tuesday that required one of them to be extricated by firefighters, police said.

The crash occurred about 7:15 a.m. on Mill Road. A 2019 Audi A4, being driven by a 17-year-old, was approaching Tremont Avenue when another vehicle entered the intersection. The student tried to steer out of the way but lost control of the car, swerving off the road and hitting a tree, police said in a news release.

Traffic was diverted from the scene for about two hours, police said. 

There was one front-seat and one back-seat passenger in the A4, both of whom were also 17-year-olds from the township, police said. 

The driver and back-seat passenger were injured and taken to local hospitals, police said. The front-seat passenger was trapped in the car for about 45 minutes and sustained multiple leg fractures and internal injuries.

The Bargaintown Volunteer Fire Company extricated him from the crash, and he was transported to Cooper University Hospital, police said.

