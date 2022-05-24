 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
Three-car crash occurs in Pleasantville

Atlantic County News

PLEASANTVILLE — There was a crash involving three cars about 4 p.m. Monday in the 200 block of East Delilah Road, police said.

The cars were traveling west toward Atlantic Avenue. A rear-end crash occurred as the cars slowed due to heavy traffic, causing a reaction that resulted in the three-car pile-up, police said Tuesday in a news release.

Police identified the drivers as Azzure Rae McKenney, 18, of Egg Harbor City; James Bishop 5th, 20, of Marmora in Upper Township; and Jerusha Gbayee, 20, of Atlantic City.

No summonses have been issued pending investigation, Capt. Stacey Schlachter said.

Anyone with additional information about the crash can call Officer Giovanni Garcia at 609-641-6100 or email supervisor@pleasantvillepd.org. Anonymous tips can be left at pleasantvillepd.org or at crimestoppersatlantic.com.

