EGG HARBOR TOWNSHIP — A detached garage that was on fire led to a nearby forest catching aflame Sunday afternoon, township police said.
At about 2 p.m., EHT police responded to the 200 block of Asbury Road for a structure fire. Arriving personnel found a detached garage fully engulfed and the surrounding woods actively burning, police said.
Scullville and Bargaintown fire companies responded to battle the blaze, and the New Jersey Forest Fire Service assisted to help keep the fire from spreading. It took crews about two hours to control and extinguish the fire, police said.
Officials estimated about 1 acre of forest was burned and the garage was a total loss. The cause of the fire is under investigation.
