BUENA VISTA TOWNSHIP — A State Police trooper was injured when their police car hit a telephone pole and overturned Wednesday.
The unidentified trooper was driving on Route 54 south at 12:26 p.m., State Police said.
Near milepost 5.3, the trooper lost control of the vehicle, causing it to hit the pole before overturning, Trooper Charles Marchan said Thursday.
The trooper suffered minor head injuries, Marchan said.
The crash is still being investigated.
— Eric Conklin
