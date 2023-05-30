SOMERS POINT — An Upper Township man was hospitalized Monday afternoon after being struck by a car in front of a hardware store on New Road, police said Tuesday.
Deniss Culkovs, 45, of Linwood, was traveling south in a car on New Road when he struck Robert Wren, 55, while he was riding his bike, police said in a news release.
Wren was attempting to enter the parking lot of True Value at 515 New Road when he was hit by Culkvos' car, suffering a head injury, police said.
Wren was taken to Shore Medical Center. Police did not release an update on his condition Tuesday.
Culkvos was uninjured by the accident, police said.
The crash is still being investigated.
