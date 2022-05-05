 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
Single-car crash in Egg Harbor Township temporarily closes Fire Road

EGG HARBOR TOWNSHIP — A township man was cited for reckless and distracted driving after he hit a pole and caused a temporary power outage along a part of Fire Road on Wednesday, police said.

Police responded to the area of Delilah Road along Fire Road around 5:12 p.m. in the Farmington section of the township for a motor vehicle crash. A 1998 Nissan Maxima, driven by Donald Defeo, 40, was traveling southbound on Fire Road when he lost control, left the roadway and struck a pole.

The crash caused power to be out to the traffic light at Delilah Road and for Fire Road to be closed due to downed power and other utility lines. Traffic was detoured for over 12 hours for clearing the scene of downed wires and poles.

Defeo was not injured in the crash. An investigation by Officer Heidi Vazquez led to Defeo being issued motor summons for careless driving, reckless driving, failure to maintain lane and using his cell phone while operating a motor vehicle. 

Contact John Russo: 609-272-7184

jrusso@pressofac.com

Twitter: @ACPress_Russo

