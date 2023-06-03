WILDWOOD — Police are asking for the public's help in locating a missing teen.
Police said Jonathon Diamond, 13, of the city was reported missing after he failed to return home after school Friday. Diamond is a white male of thin build with long, dark hair that covers his ears.
Anyone with information is asked to contact Wildwood police at 609-522-0222.
