WATCH NOW: Police on the scene of incident at Dollar General in Absecon

ABSECON — Police are on the scene of an incident at the Dollar General on Route 9 near the city's border with Pleasantville.
The store is located about a block away from Holy Spirit High School, which is in lockdown.
Caution tape has cordoned off the area where the officers are working. Officers from Absecon, Egg Harbor Township, and Pleasantville police departments are on the scene. As well as investigators from the Atlantic County Prosecutor's Office.
All calls on the incident were directed to the Atlantic County Prosecutor's Office. The prosecutor's office couldn't immediately be reached for comment.
Route 9 has been blocked at Ohio Avenue to traffic; motorists should avoid the area.
This is a developing story. Check back for updates.
