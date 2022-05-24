 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
You are the owner of this article.
Edit Article Add New Article
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
top story

WATCH NOW: Police on the scene of incident at Dollar General in Absecon

  • 0

ABSECON — Police are on the scene of an incident at the Dollar General on Route 9  near the city's border with Pleasantville.

The store is located about a block away from Holy Spirit High School, which is in lockdown.

Caution tape has cordoned off the area where the officers are working. Officers from Absecon, Egg Harbor Township, and Pleasantville police departments are on the scene. As well as investigators from the Atlantic County Prosecutor's Office. 

All calls on the incident were directed to the Atlantic County Prosecutor's Office. The prosecutor's office couldn't immediately be reached for comment. 

Route 9 has been blocked at Ohio Avenue to traffic; motorists should avoid the area.

This is a developing story. Check back for updates.

Contact Nicholas Huba: 

609-272-7046

nhuba@pressofac.com

Twitter @acpresshuba 

0 Comments

Tags

Be the first to know

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

The best local coverage, unlimited

Sign up for a digital subscription to The Press of Atlantic City now and take advantage of a great offer.

LEARN MORE

Watch Now: Related Video

Taiwan man invents stroller so pet fish can 'explore other worlds'

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

PLEASE BE ADVISED: Soon we will no longer integrate with Facebook for story comments. The commenting option is not going away, however, readers will need to register for a FREE site account to continue sharing their thoughts and feedback on stories. If you already have an account (i.e. current subscribers, posting in obituary guestbooks, for submitting community events), you may use that login, otherwise, you will be prompted to create a new account.

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

Breaking News