ATLANTIC CITY — Police are investigating an apparent overdose after finding a man dead in the resort Friday morning.
Officers Maria Borsani and Brent Dooley were dispatched to the corner of New York and Adriatic avenues, where they found an unconscious man lying on a concrete bench near the sidewalk in the 300 block of north New York Avenue.
After checking his vital signs, the officers began CPR on the man until the fire department and EMS arrived on the scene. The unidentified man, 60, was pronounced dead at the scene.
Police said the preliminary information, it appeared the man died in a drug overdose.
