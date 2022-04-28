 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
You are the owner of this article.
Edit Article Add New Article
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
top story

Pleasantville teenager on bicycle dies after being hit by motor vehicle

  • 0
atlantic county breaking carousel

PLEASANTVILLE — A city teenager died after being hit by a vehicle Wednesday while riding a bicycle, police said.

The vehicle driven by Samia Youseff-Attala, 69, of Egg Harbor Township, collided with the 16-year-old male bicyclist at Franklin Boulevard and Lorraine Avenue, police said in a news release.

Police responded to the scene at 4:24 p.m. The teen was taken to AtlantiCare Regional Medical Center, City Campus, where he later died from his injuries, police said.

Youseff-Attala was not injured and remained at the scene, police said.

Sgt. Luz Gresham and Officers Marlon Hernandez, Giovanny Garcia and Marcus Ware are investigating. Anyone with information can call police at 609-641-6100 or email supervisor@pleasantvillepd.org.

Tips also can be shared anonymously at pleasantvillepd.org or crimestoppersatlantic.com.

Contact Chris Doyle

cdoyle@pressofac.com

0 Comments

Tags

Be the first to know

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

The best local coverage, unlimited

Sign up for a digital subscription to The Press of Atlantic City now and take advantage of a great offer.

LEARN MORE

Watch Now: Related Video

Cuba economic crisis and political crackdown pushes many to immigrate

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

PLEASE BE ADVISED: Soon we will no longer integrate with Facebook for story comments. The commenting option is not going away, however, readers will need to register for a FREE site account to continue sharing their thoughts and feedback on stories. If you already have an account (i.e. current subscribers, posting in obituary guestbooks, for submitting community events), you may use that login, otherwise, you will be prompted to create a new account.

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

Breaking News