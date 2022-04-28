Pleasantville teenager on bicycle dies after being hit by motor vehicle

PLEASANTVILLE — A city teenager died after being hit by a vehicle Wednesday while riding a bicycle, police said.
The vehicle driven by Samia Youseff-Attala, 69, of Egg Harbor Township, collided with the 16-year-old male bicyclist at Franklin Boulevard and Lorraine Avenue, police said in a news release.
Police responded to the scene at 4:24 p.m. The teen was taken to AtlantiCare Regional Medical Center, City Campus, where he later died from his injuries, police said.
Youseff-Attala was not injured and remained at the scene, police said.
Sgt. Luz Gresham and Officers Marlon Hernandez, Giovanny Garcia and Marcus Ware are investigating. Anyone with information can call police at 609-641-6100 or email supervisor@pleasantvillepd.org.
Tips also can be shared anonymously at pleasantvillepd.org or crimestoppersatlantic.com.
