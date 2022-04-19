 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
Pleasantville police seek man who left nursing home

042122-pac-nws-pvillemissing.jpg

Pleasantville police say this man wandered from Our Lady's Residence Tuesday afternoon.

 Pleasantville police, provided

PLEASANTVILLE — Police are looking for a man they say wandered off from a local nursing home Tuesday.

The man, 74, was last seen wearing a green thermal shirt, dark pants and a blue jacket. Police said he has dementia and left Our Lady's Residence on Clematis Avenue between 2 and 6 p.m.

Anyone who may have seen the man can call police at 609-641-6100.

