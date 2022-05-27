Pleasantville car crash injures adult, child

PLEASANTVILLE — A woman and a 9-year-old girl were hospitalized for injuries sustained in a two-vehicle crash that happened Thursday afternoon in the city.
Police responded to the crash in the 500 block of Chestnut Street about 4 p.m.
A Honda driven by Isabel Sanchez de Ramos, 40, of Atlantic City, was eastbound on Bayview Avenue when it failed to yield to a Lexus at Chestnut Street, police said.
The Lexus' driver, Felicia Hyman-Medley, 44, of Egg Harbor Township, was traveling south on Chestnut prior to the collision, police said. Hyman-Medley and the unidentified child were taken to AtlantiCare Regional Medical Center, City Campus, for minor injuries.
Sanchez de Ramos was cited for careless driving and failure to stop, police said.
Those who may have additional information about the crash can call Officer Marlon Hernandez at 609 641-6100.
