ATLANTIC CITY — A motorcyclist was killed when he was thrown from his bike Sunday night on the White Horse Pike.
Pearl Matthews, 61, of Pleasantville, struck a pole near mile marker 54 at 8:42 p.m., police said Monday in a news release.
Matthews was pronounced dead at the scene.
Witnesses told police Matthews' motorcycle left the road and did not strike other vehicles.
The Atlantic County Prosecutor's Office was aiding in the investigation.
Anyone with additional information can call police at 609-437-5744. Anonymous tips can also be texted to tip411 (847411), starting messages with "ACPD."
