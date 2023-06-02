WOODBINE — A borough road was covered in materials from a pigsty after a truck crashed into another vehicle Friday morning,
Firefighters were called to Webster Street and Washington Avenue about 10:30 a.m. after a report of an accident.
"Pig slop" from 55-gallon drums carried on one of the trucks spilled onto the road, causing a mess that had to be cleared, borough firefighters said.
Neither driver was injured.
First responders were on scene for about an hour and a half clearing the crash site.
