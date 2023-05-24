WINSLOW TOWNSHIP — A Philadelphia resident died on Tuesday when the car they were in flipped over off the Atlantic City Expressway.
State Police responded to the scene near milepost 33.3 westbound at 3:01 p.m., Trooper Charles Marchan said.
The vehicle ran off the road, hit several trees and overturned, killing Percell Gray, 36, a passenger, Marchan said.
The driver, who was not identified, was seriously injured. No additional information was available on Tuesday night, Marchan said.
All of the highway's westbound lanes were closed because of the accident, according to a traffic notice from 511NJ on Tuesday.
Marchan did not say for how long the road was closed off to cars or if a detour was put in place.
