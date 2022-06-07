Pennsylvania man drowns in Wildwood Crest

WILDWOOD CREST — A Pennsylvania man drowned in the waters off the beach Tuesday afternoon, police said.
About 4 p.m., police and rescue personnel responded to the beach at Syracuse Road for a report of a drowning. They arrived to find a beachgoer performing CPR on Joel Green, 53, of Johnstown. Green had been pulled from the water by nearby swimmers after they noticed he was unresponsive, police said in a news release.
Officers continued giving CPR until additional rescue personnel, including from neighboring Wildwood, arrived to continue live-saving measures, police said. Green was transported to Cape Regional Medical Center in Cape May Court House, where, shortly after his arrival, he was pronounced dead.
Police said Green's family was notified and reminded all beachgoers to swim only while lifeguards are on duty.
Lifeguards currently are only on duty on weekends.
Welcome to the discussion.
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.