Pennsylvania man drowns in Wildwood Crest

WILDWOOD CREST — A Pennsylvania man drowned in the waters off the beach Tuesday afternoon, police said.

About 4 p.m., police and rescue personnel responded to the beach at Syracuse Road for a report of a drowning. They arrived to find a beachgoer performing CPR on Joel Green, 53, of Johnstown. Green had been pulled from the water by nearby swimmers after they noticed he was unresponsive, police said in a news release.

Officers continued giving CPR until additional rescue personnel, including from neighboring Wildwood, arrived to continue live-saving measures, police said. Green was transported to Cape Regional Medical Center in Cape May Court House, where, shortly after his arrival, he was pronounced dead.

Police said Green's family was notified and reminded all beachgoers to swim only while lifeguards are on duty.

Lifeguards currently are only on duty on weekends.

