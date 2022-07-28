Pedestrian killed by car in Somers Point ID'd

SOMERS POINT — Police have identified a pedestrian fatally injured in a car crash last weekend as 54-year-old Frank Molter, police Chief Robert Somers said Thursday.
Molter, a city resident, was crossing Route 52 near the Economy Inn & Suites hotel Saturday night when he was struck by a car driven by a woman from Mount Laurel, Burlington County, police previously said.
Molter was taken to AtlantiCare Regional Medical Center, City Campus in Atlantic City, where he died from his injuries.
Both the woman and her passenger sustained minor injuries, police said.
Neither speed nor impairment were suspected of causing the crash.
