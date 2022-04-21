Pedestrian fatally injured by car on Route 40, Atlantic City police say

ATLANTIC CITY — A pedestrian died at the hospital after being struck by a car while walking on Route 40 Wednesday night, police said.

The crash was reported just before 11 p.m. at milepost 62.2 east, near the Atlantic City Expressway. Two off-duty police officers, Danny Rodriquez and Ivaylo Penchev, were reporting for their shifts when they saw the man, who remains unidentified, lying in the road. The pair immediately began CPR, police said in a news release.

The man was taken to AtlantiCare Regional Medical Center, City Campus, where he was pronounced dead, police said.

An investigation determined the man was crossing the highway when he was struck by at least one vehicle, driven by 23-year-old city resident Laquay Reynolds. Police are investigating whether a second vehicle struck the man before leaving the crash scene, police said.

The crash remains under investigation by police and the Atlantic County Prosecutor’s Office.

Anyone with information about the crash can call Officers Tyler Daily or Joseph Bereheiko at 609-347-5744, or text tip411 (847411), beginning the text with ACPD.

Contact Eric Conklin: 609-272-7261 econklin@pressofac.com Twitter @ACPressConklin

