Patient airlifted following Dennis Township crash

DENNIS TOWNSHIP — A driver was airlifted to a local hospital following a three-car crash Monday night along Route 47.

Dennisville firefighters, while at the station for a regular fire company meeting, were alerted to the incident about 7:10 p.m. Units arrived on scene three minutes after being notified, finding the accident and one driver trapped in their car, the Dennisville Volunteer Fire Company said Monday night.

It took four minutes to extricate the driver from the vehicle, the fire company said.

Ocean View firefighters set up a landing zone at Union Cemetery in South Dennis, where one patient was airlifted to an unidentified hospital.

Other patients were transported to local hospitals by ambulance, the fire company said.

A section of Route 47 near the accident was closed for about an hour, the fire company said.

State Police are investigating.