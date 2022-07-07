Parkway crash in Egg Harbor Township injures 2

EGG HARBOR TOWNSHIP — Two people were taken to a hospital after an early morning crash Thursday on the Garden State Parkway, State Police said.

Troopers responded to milepost 39.5 on the parkway's northbound side at 1:02 a.m., Trooper Brandi Slota said. Firefighters from the Bargaintown and Farmington volunteer fire companies responded.

A preliminary investigation determined a blue BMW had veered off the road before striking multiple trees and flipping over, State Police said.

One victim was able to remove themselves from the vehicle, leaving just the driver trapped with minor injuries. The driver was removed and turned over to Egg Harbor Township EMS.

The occupants' injuries were not life-threatening, Slota said.

Photos posted on social media by the Bargaintown company show heavy damage to the sedan's front end. Air bags could be seen deployed inside the car.

Units remained on the scene in the early morning hours to provide light for a tow company to remove the vehicle from the woods.

The crash remains under investigation.