top story

Parkway crash in Egg Harbor Township injures 2

GSP crash 1.jpg

Bargaintown and Farmington volunteer firefighters work to extract a silver sedan from the woods around milepost 39 northbound on the Garden State Parkway early Thursday morning.

 Bargaintown Volunteer Fire Company, Provided

EGG HARBOR TOWNSHIP — Two people were taken to a hospital after an early morning crash Thursday on the Garden State Parkway, State Police said.

Troopers responded to milepost 39.5 on the parkway's northbound side at 1:02 a.m., Trooper Brandi Slota said. Firefighters from the Bargaintown and Farmington volunteer fire companies responded.

A preliminary investigation determined a blue BMW had veered off the road before striking multiple trees and flipping over, State Police said. 

One victim was able to remove themselves from the vehicle, leaving just the driver trapped with minor injuries. The driver was removed and turned over to Egg Harbor Township EMS.

The occupants' injuries were not life-threatening, Slota said.

Photos posted on social media by the Bargaintown company show heavy damage to the sedan's front end. Air bags could be seen deployed inside the car.

Units remained on the scene in the early morning hours to provide light for a tow company to remove the vehicle from the woods.

The crash remains under investigation.

Contact Eric Conklin:

609-272-7261

econklin@pressofac.com

Twitter @ACPressConklin

Digital producer

I graduated from Rowan University in 2011 where I studied journalism. I covered local high school and college sports at the South Jersey Times and Vineland Daily Journal. I have been a sports reporter with The Press since July 2013

