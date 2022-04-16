Owner cited after boat sinks off Cape May

Authorities cited a boat owner after his vessel sank last week off Cape May, resulting in 10 life vests washing ashore in Wildwood Crest.

Debris from the vessel, including several personal flotation devices, washed ashore April 5, State Police said. A beach walker discovered the vests that morning and reported them.

The State Police Marine Services Bureau and the U.S. Coast Guard canvassed the area and found a sunken vessel, State Police said Friday night. The Coast Guard previously said the boat, a cabin cruiser, was found about 400 yards off the beach in Cape May, in the area known as Poverty Beach.

The call came in about 7:25 Tuesday morning, and the vessel was found by 9:30 a.m., the Coast Guard had said.

Investigators found the boat was disabled at the location where it sank. The owner of the boat had anchored it and was picked up by another vessel with the intention of coming back the next day to tow it back to shore, State Police said. The anchor broke loose during a storm, and the vessel sank.

There were no occupants on board when the boat sank, State Police said.

The owner, Michael Wrzesinski, was identified due to his name being written on the life vests that washed ashore, State Police said.

Wrzesinski was cited for having an abandoned vessel and an unregistered vessel.