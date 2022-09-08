Northfield woman dies in Egg Harbor Township crash

EGG HARBOR TOWNSHIP — A Northfield woman died of her injuries following a crash last week in the Cardiff section of the township, police said.
At 3:38 p.m. Sept. 2, officers responded to a two-vehicle crash at Tilton Road, Washington Avenue and Uibel Avenue. A 2012 Honda Fit operated by Michelle Sanders, of Pleasantville, was making a left turn from Washington onto Uibel. A 2005 Ford F-350 pickup operated by Nikko Franzen, of Egg Harbor Township, was driving south on Tilton continuing east toward Washington.
The Honda made the left turn in front of the Ford, and the Ford struck the passenger side of the Honda, police said Thursday in a news release. Sanders and the front seat passenger in her vehicle, Delores McCreight, were transported to AtlantiCare Regional Medical Center, City Campus in Atlantic City.
McCreight later died at the hospital from her injuries, police said. The two occupants of the Ford, Franzen and Gina Czerwinski, of Egg Harbor Township, were uninjured.
Officer Edward Stearns is investigating. Anyone with information can call Stearns or Sgt. Lawrence Graham at 609-926-2661.
