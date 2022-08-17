 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
No injuries in Tuesday night crash outside Atlantic City airport, police say

Flights leave Atlantic City Airport
VERNON OGRODNEK, For The Press

EGG HARBOR TOWNSHIP — No injuries were reported in a minor two-vehicle crash Tuesday night that created traffic commotion around Atlantic City International Airport, State Police said.

State Police responded to the crash in front of the terminal at 9:26 p.m., Sgt. Alejandro Goez said Wednesday.

Several troopers responded to the scene, Goez said. An investigation determined a vehicle was attempting to pull into the airport's cellphone parking lot when it collided with another vehicle.

Goez couldn't confirm whether traffic in the parking lot was redirected around the crash site.

Jannah Bensch, of Little Egg Harbor Township, said she was at the airport Tuesday night to pick up her aunt, who was arriving at ACY on a flight from Florida. She described a lot of State Police on site as well as firetrucks. Bensch said police weren't letting people park, sending them around in circles.

Contact Eric Conklin:

609-272-7261

econklin@pressofac.com

Twitter @ACPressConklin

