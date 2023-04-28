EGG HARBOR TOWNSHIP — No one was hurt when a township school bus was hit by another vehicle Friday afternoon, police said.
At 4:17 p.m., police and the township Ambulance Squad responded to High School Drive and Tremont Avenue, where they found a school bus with no children on board.
A 2021 Buick Encore driven by Alison Silva, 26, of EHT, was traveling east on High School Drive and failed to stop at Tremont Avenue, police said in a news release. Her vehicle collided with the rear of the bus, which was traveling south on Tremont, causing it to leave the road into a wooded section.
Tremont Avenue was closed to traffic for about two hours while the bus was removed from the scene. Silva was issued a traffic summons.
