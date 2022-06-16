NJ Transit bus accident in Absecon leaves multiple people injured

ABSECON — A NJ Transit bus was involved in a motor vehicle accident late Thursday afternoon that left at least 13 people injured, 6abc.com reported.
The accident occurred just before 5:30 p.m. at South Shore Road near the White Horse Pike.
Authorities told 6abc.com a vehicle collided with the bus, injuring 13 people aboard. Victims were taken to Shore Medical Center, AtlantiCare Regional Medical Center, Mainland Campus and City Campus with injuries authorities said were not life-threatening.
The condition of the people inside the vehicle that struck the bus was not immediately known.
Ohio Avenue remained closed from Shore Road to Station Avenue at 8 p.m. Thursday. Eastbound traffic on Ohio Avenue was diverted at Station toward Route 30. Shore Road was closed from Route 30 to East Illinois Avenue.
NJ Transit did not respond to a request for comment. Absecon police deferred comment to the Atlantic County Prosecutor's Office, which in turn deferred back to Absecon. The Prosecutor's Office did say it was assisting Absecon police in the investigation.
People are also reading…
This is a developing story. Check back for updates.
Contact John Russo: 609-272-7184
Twitter: @ACPress_Russo
Welcome to the discussion.
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.