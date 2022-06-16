 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
NJ Transit bus accident in Absecon leaves multiple people injured

061722-pac-nws-bus-p1.JPEG

A car hit a bus Thursday evening on Shore Road in Absecon.

 Eric Conklin, Staff Writer

ABSECON — A NJ Transit bus was involved in a motor vehicle accident late Thursday afternoon that left at least 13 people injured, 6abc.com reported.

The accident occurred just before 5:30 p.m. at South Shore Road near the White Horse Pike.

Authorities told 6abc.com a vehicle collided with the bus, injuring 13 people aboard. Victims were taken to Shore Medical Center, AtlantiCare Regional Medical Center, Mainland Campus and City Campus with injuries authorities said were not life-threatening.

The condition of the people inside the vehicle that struck the bus was not immediately known.

Ohio Avenue remained closed from Shore Road to Station Avenue at 8 p.m. Thursday. Eastbound traffic on Ohio Avenue was diverted at Station toward Route 30. Shore Road was closed from Route 30 to East Illinois Avenue.

NJ Transit did not respond to a request for comment. Absecon police deferred comment to the Atlantic County Prosecutor's Office, which in turn deferred back to Absecon. The Prosecutor's Office did say it was assisting Absecon police in the investigation.

This is a developing story. Check back for updates.

Contact John Russo: 609-272-7184

jrusso@pressofac.com

Twitter: @ACPress_Russo

