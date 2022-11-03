Mullica Township crash kills Burlington County man

MULLICA TOWNSHIP — A Burlington County man died and a woman was seriously injured Thursday morning in a two-vehicle crash on the White Horse Pike, police said.
Officers responded to Route 30 and Elwood Road about 11:35 a.m., where they found a Subaru sedan and a Ford utility truck with severe damage, police said.
The passenger of the Subaru, Bruce Gilbert, of Pemberton Township, was pronounced dead at the scene, police said. The driver, Sharon Runion, also of Pemberton, was transported to AtlantiCare Regional Medical Center, City Campus, with serious injuries.
The driver of the Ford, Nicholas Sonsini, of Williamstown, Gloucester County, was taken to AtlantiCare's Mainland Campus in Galloway Township with minor injuries, police said.
The accident is under investigation by Mullica Township police and the Atlantic County Prosecutor's Office. Anyone with information can call police at 609-561-7600.
