Motorist, 24, seriously injured in Shamong Township crash

SHAMONG TOWNSHIP — A collision on Route 206 Thursday night sent an SUV and tractor-trailer off the road and into the woods, State Police Sgt. Philip Curry said.

The tractor-trailer was traveling north in the southbound lane when it struck the Hyundai SUV head on shortly after 9 p.m. at milepost 7, near the entrance to Atsion Lake, Curry said.

The Hyundai's driver, Paul Picarelli, 24, of Shamong, sustained serious injuries and was airlifted to Cooper University Medical Center in Camden.

The tractor-trailer's driver sustained minor injuries, Curry said.

Curry did not provide Picarelli's condition.

Police closed the highway's southbound lane near the crash site for about six hours, sending traffic down Atsion Road and around the lake, Curry said.

The crash remains under investigation.

Contact Eric Conklin:

609-272-7261

econklin@pressofac.com

Twitter @ACPressConklin

