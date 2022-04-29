Motorist, 24, seriously injured in Shamong Township crash

SHAMONG TOWNSHIP — A collision on Route 206 Thursday night sent an SUV and tractor-trailer off the road and into the woods, State Police Sgt. Philip Curry said.
The tractor-trailer was traveling north in the southbound lane when it struck the Hyundai SUV head on shortly after 9 p.m. at milepost 7, near the entrance to Atsion Lake, Curry said.
The Hyundai's driver, Paul Picarelli, 24, of Shamong, sustained serious injuries and was airlifted to Cooper University Medical Center in Camden.
The tractor-trailer's driver sustained minor injuries, Curry said.
Curry did not provide Picarelli's condition.
Police closed the highway's southbound lane near the crash site for about six hours, sending traffic down Atsion Road and around the lake, Curry said.
The crash remains under investigation.
Contact Eric Conklin:
609-272-7261
Twitter @ACPressConklin
Welcome to the discussion.
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.