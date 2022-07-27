Motorcyclist killed in Little Egg Harbor crash

LITTLE EGG HARBOR TOWNSHIP — A motorcyclist died Sunday after being thrown off his bike when it crashed into a car that was trying to make a U-turn, police said.
Police were called to the Garden State Parkway overpass on Route 539 about 2 p.m. to find that the motorcycle had smashed into the car's driver side. The car had been stopped on the road's northbound shoulder and was trying to make a U-turn when the motorcycle struck it, police said.
The rider, a 30-year-old man from the West Creek section of Eagleswood Township, was thrown from the bike and pronounced dead at the scene, police said. Police did not release the name of the motorcyclist.
The crash is still being investigated, police said Monday. Anyone with additional information can call police at 609-296-3666.
Contact Eric Conklin:
609-272-7261
Twitter @ACPressConklin
