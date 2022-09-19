Motorcyclist flown to hospital following crash in Lower Township

LOWER TOWNSHIP — A motorcyclist was hospitalized after being thrown from his bike Sunday evening, police said.
Police were called to Town Bank Road and Gorham Avenue after the crash was reported, police Capt. Charles Ryan said Monday. The motorcyclist, whom Ryan identified only as a man in his 20s, was taken to AtlantiCare Regional Medical Center, City Campus, by helicopter.
Ryan did not provide information about the extent of the biker's injuries, but he reportedly was in stable condition as of last night.
The crash remains under investigation, Ryan said.
A section of Town Bank Road was closed for about two hours while the scene was investigated, Ryan said.
Police were aided by the Town Bank and Erma volunteer fire companies, Inspira emergency medical services and AtlantiCare.
