SOMERS POINT — A motorcyclist from Egg Harbor Township was killed Tuesday morning when his bike crashed into a flatbed truck, police said.
Vincent Sanborn IV, 49, crashed into the truck about 9:20 a.m., police said in a news release. He was pronounced dead at the scene.
The truck driver was uninjured.
The crash is under investigation.
