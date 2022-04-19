Motor vehicle crash closes intersection in Lower Township

LOWER TOWNSHIP — Police, fire and rescue units were called to Ferry and Seashore roads Tuesday afternoon for a multivehicle collision, the Town Bank Volunteer Fire Company said.
Two people were freed from the cars, while others were treated by fire and rescue personnel, the fire company said. Exact details were not provided on the extent of injuries.
Debris in the area was cleared, and the involved vehicles were towed from the crash site, the fire company said.
The Police Department first reported the crash shortly before 4 p.m., issuing an alert warning drivers of the crash and asking them to avoid the area while crews remained on scene. A detour was put in place to accommodate first responders, police said.
Police said the road reopened about 4:45 p.m.
Police did not respond to a request for comment Tuesday evening for additional details.
Contact Eric Conklin:
609-272-7261
Twitter @ACPressConklin
Welcome to the discussion.
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.