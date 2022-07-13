Mother in critical condition after attempting to save children from ocean in Brigantine

BRIGANTINE — A 28-year-old woman was in critical condition after attempting to rescue her two children in the ocean, police said Wednesday.

Police and firefighters responded to a 911 call around 9:28 a.m. for a swimmer in distress. Brigantine City Beach Patrol arrived and rescued two young children and their mother from the water. Where on the beach the rescue took place was not specified by police in a news release.

Once the children and woman were pulled from the water, life-saving measures were taken by emergency personnel on the woman. She was transported to AtlantiCare Regional Medical Center in critical condition, police said. The children were evaluated by Brigantine Fire/Rescue and were reunited with family, police said.

An investigation determined the two children were wading and swimming in the ocean, police said. According to one witness, the children appeared to have become overpowered by the current and were in distress. The witness saw the woman run into the ocean to attempt to rescue her children, but she became distressed a disappeared underwater. The witness dialed 911.

Police said that "because of the mother’s selfless actions and the witness immediately seeking help, the children were able to be rescued by Brigantine Beach Patrol who were training prior to their shift on a beach nearby."

Police said no further information will be released regarding this incident.

Police reminded Brigantine beachgoers that lifeguards are on duty from 10 a.m. to 5 p.m. Waders and swimmers are strongly encouraged to swim at a guarded beach and between the flags designating the swimming area.