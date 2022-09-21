Millville man found dead in kettle cooker at food plant

UPPER DEERFIELD TOWNSHIP — A 63-year-old man was found dead in a kettle cooker Monday at a local food processing plant.
State Police were called to the plant on Parsonage Road at 7:49 a.m. and found Dale R. Devilli, of Millville, inside the machine, Trooper Lawrence Peele said Wednesday.
Devilli was pronounced dead at the scene.
His death did not appear to be suspicious, Peele said.
Police are investigating.
— Eric Conklin
Eric Conklin
