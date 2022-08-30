 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
Millville man dies after Middle Township crash

Cape May County news

MIDDLE TOWNSHIP — A Millville man died as the result of a crash Thursday in the Swainton section of the township.

A Honda Accord being driven north on Route 9 by Theodore O’Donnell Jr. crossed the centerline and hit a Nissan Versa that had been heading south on Route 9, police said Tuesday in a news release. The Accord continued in the southbound lane and hit a Ford F-150 behind the Versa.

Police responded to the crash near Route 9 and Eagle’s Way about 4:15 p.m. Route 9 was closed for about two hours due to the crash, police said.

The Cape May Court House Volunteer Fire Company extricated O’Donnell, a 44, from his car. He was taken to Cape Regional Medical Center, where he was later pronounced dead, police said. The driver of the F-150 was also taken to the hospital.

The Cape May County Prosecutor’s Office assisted police. Goshen and Green Creek fire police and Inspira Health Systems also responded.

