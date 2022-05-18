Millville crash seriously injures motorcycle rider

MILLVILLE — A motorcycle rider was seriously injured in a crash with a sport utility vehicle Tuesday, police said.
A Jeep Liberty was attempting to turn left at East Broad and North Fifth streets and collided with a Harley-Davidson traveling east on East Broad Street. As a result of the initial collision, the Liberty struck a Jeep Renegade, police said.
Police were dispatched to the scene at 4:49 p.m.
The Harley rider, a 24-year-old Vineland resident, was ejected from the motorcycle during the crash. He was flown to Cooper University Hospital in Camden in critical condition, police said.
The Jeep Liberty and Renegade drivers, a 35-year-old Millville resident and a 47-year-old Millville resident, respectively, were taken to Inspira Medical Center Vineland for evaluation, police said.
Anyone with information about the crash can call police at 856-825-7010.
