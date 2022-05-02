Middle Township man killed in Sunday night car crash

MIDDLE TOWNSHIP — A township man died in a single-vehicle crash late Sunday night that caused the vehicle to catch on fire.
Police were called to Shunpike and Oyster roads in the township's Burleigh section about 11:40 p.m. A vehicle driven by Jordan Lee, 31, of Burleigh, crashed into multiple trees, overturned and caught fire, police said.
Lee, who police say was trapped in the vehicle and couldn't be removed, was pronounced dead at the scene, police said.
The crash remains under investigation.
Township Emergency Medical Services and the Cape May Court House Volunteer Fire Company assisted at the scene.
— Eric Conklin
