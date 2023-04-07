MIDDLE TOWNSHIP — Acrylic paint and gasoline partially spilled into the marshlands Friday after a truck overturned in the township's Rio Grande section, police said.
Police and firefighters were called to milepost 2.4 on Route 47 on Friday morning for a southbound crash, police said in a news release.
A vehicle carrying 55-gallon drums of paint left the road and flipped over. Three hundred fifty gallons of paint and 30 gallons of gasoline spilled onto the road's shoulder, trickling into the surrounding ground and marsh areas, police said.
Police planned to close the southbound shoulder Friday while cleanup efforts continued into the afternoon. Route 47 was also limited to one lane for about two hours in the morning.
Wildwood firefighters, the Cape May County Health Department and State Police were at the crash site to help clear the scene.
The crash was being investigated Friday afternoon.
