Mays Landing boy hospitalized after being rescued from water in Ocean City

OCEAN CITY — A 12-year-old Mays Landing boy was hospitalized after being rescued from the ocean off 10th Street on Saturday, city officials said.

An emergency call came in around noon, as first responders rescued three young swimmers who were caught in a rip current.

Ocean City Beach Patrol personnel working at 12th Street responded by launching a personal watercraft. Other guards responded via an all-terrain vehicle on the beach, city officials said.

The guards swam to the rescue of two swimmers and then spotted a shirt in the waves. They signaled to the personal watercraft operator, who reached the third swimmer, who was submerged.

Ocean City Fire Department personnel launched a second watercraft to assist in the rescue of the submerged boy. 

Fire, Beach Patrol and police responders performed multiple rounds of CPR on the submerged victim before he was transported to Shore Medical Center in Somers Point. Officials said the boy was breathing on his own but was unresponsive. He was later transported to Cooper University Hospital in Camden.

The other two swimmers, both from Hammonton, were transported to Shore Medical Center as a precaution. 

There were two other victims of the rip current who were able to make it onto the beach without assistance, city officials said.

The ocean's temperature was 55 degrees, and surf conditions were calm, city officials said.

Contact John Russo: 609-272-7184

jrusso@pressofac.com

Twitter: @ACPress_Russo

Digital producer

