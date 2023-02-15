VINELAND — Authorities have identified a man and woman from Millville as the two people killed in a car accident Friday in the city.
Driver Gary R. Lawson, 76, and passenger Diane S. Lindquist, 73, were in a 2014 Ford Taurus making a left turn onto College Drive from South Delsea Drive when the car was hit by an oncoming 2019 Dodge Durango driven by Malexus A. Coleman, 27, of Vineland.
Lawson and Lindquist were not immediately named after the crash while next of kin were notified.
The crash remains under investigation, police said Tuesday. Witnesses can call Officer Paul Cifuentes at 856-691-4111, ext. 4698.
— Eric Conklin
