Man seriously injured in boat fueling accident on Mullica River

MULLICA TOWNSHIP — A 58-year-old man suffered serious but not life-threatening injuries following an explosion while fueling a boat, police said Thursday.
Police responded about 6 p.m. Wednesday to Mullica River Drive for a report of a vehicle fire with injuries. Investigation revealed the man sustained his injuries as a result of a boat fueling accident.
A spark from the boat's battery ignited gas fumes, resulting in the explosion, police said. The man was transported to a nearby hospital by ambulance.
The Sweetwater Volunteer Fire Company assisted at the scene.
