ATLANTIC CITY — A man from Westchester County in New York died Sunday when the taxicab he and five other people were riding in collided with another car, the Atlantic County Prosecutor's Office said.

Almir Pachariz, 49, of Yorktown Heights, was pronounced dead at Artic and North Missouri avenues, the Prosecutor's Office said Monday in a news release.

The crash happened about 3:40 a.m.

The taxi collided with a Tesla at the intersection, killing Pachariz and injuring the cab's other passengers and driver, the Prosecutor's Office said. The cab's passengers and driver were taken to AtlantiCare Regional Medical Center, City Campus.

The Tesla's driver, whom the Prosecutor's Office did not identify, was also taken to AtlantiCare. His injuries were not life threatening.

Anyone with additional information about the crash can call the Prosecutor's Office at 609-909-7800 or visit acpo.org/tip/new.