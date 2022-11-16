 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
Loose dogs bite 7 people in Atlantic City

Atlantic City Police Department

ATLANTIC CITY — Seven people, including five children, were treated at the hospital Tuesday after they were bitten by two dogs, police said.

At 3:41 p.m., officers were dispatched to Baltic Avenue for a report of dogs attacking people. Officer John Bell arrived and found two loose dogs and several injured people, police said Wednesday in a news release.

Preliminary reports indicated two juveniles were walking their dogs in a fenced-in area in the 1300 block of Baltic when the dogs encountered a third dog. The dogs became aggressive toward each other, prompting them to break free from the juveniles, police said. Without warning, the dogs then turned on the juveniles and began attacking them.

Additional juveniles and adults became involved in an effort to prevent the other juveniles from being attacked, police said. The dogs then turned on them as well.

An employee of the city engineer’s office held down one of the dogs until animal control arrived and contained it, police said.

In total, two adults, ages 37 and 62, and five juveniles, ages 10, 13, 13, 15 and 17, were bit by the dogs. The victims were all transported to AtlantiCare Regional Medical Center, City Campus, for treatment of serious but not life-threatening injuries, police said.

Both dogs were eventually contained and remain in the custody of animal control pending the outcome of the investigation, police said.

