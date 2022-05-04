Little Egg Harbor bicyclist fatally injured in Stafford Township crash

STAFFORD TOWNSHIP — A 61-year-old man died from injuries sustained after being struck Monday by a vehicle while riding his bicycle near the Garden State Parkway, police said.
The department was called to Route 72 westbound near the parkway after the collision was reported about 9:40 p.m. A 2012 Jeep driven by Ronald Sheehy, 55, of Waretown, was westbound on 72 and was attempting to access the parkway, police said Wednesday.
When Sheehy's Jeep moved into the far-right lane to access the parkway's northbound on-ramp, the vehicle struck cyclist Nelson Hoover, of Little Egg Harbor Township, police said. Hoover was taken to Southern Ocean Medical Center after first responders tried resuscitating him. He was later pronounced dead at the hospital, police said.
Christopher Dinverno, 39, who is subject to community supervision for life, according to pol…
Detectives examining the crash say Hoover was wearing dark clothes while on the bicycle, riding in a poorly lit portion of Route 72. They've not found reason to believe careless driving or high speed contributed to the crash, police said.
People are also reading…
Traffic on 72 was reduced to a single lane for two hours while investigators examined the crash site, police said.
Officer Justin Pascale is investigating. Anyone with tips can email him at jpascale@staffordpolice.org.
Contact Eric Conklin:
609-272-7261
Twitter @ACPressConklin
Welcome to the discussion.
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.