Little Egg Harbor bicyclist fatally injured in Stafford Township crash

STAFFORD TOWNSHIP — A 61-year-old man died from injuries sustained after being struck Monday by a vehicle while riding his bicycle near the Garden State Parkway, police said.

The department was called to Route 72 westbound near the parkway after the collision was reported about 9:40 p.m. A 2012 Jeep driven by Ronald Sheehy, 55, of Waretown, was westbound on 72 and was attempting to access the parkway, police said Wednesday.

When Sheehy's Jeep moved into the far-right lane to access the parkway's northbound on-ramp, the vehicle struck cyclist Nelson Hoover, of Little Egg Harbor Township, police said. Hoover was taken to Southern Ocean Medical Center after first responders tried resuscitating him. He was later pronounced dead at the hospital, police said.

Detectives examining the crash say Hoover was wearing dark clothes while on the bicycle, riding in a poorly lit portion of Route 72. They've not found reason to believe careless driving or high speed contributed to the crash, police said.

Traffic on 72 was reduced to a single lane for two hours while investigators examined the crash site, police said.

Officer Justin Pascale is investigating. Anyone with tips can email him at jpascale@staffordpolice.org.

Contact Eric Conklin: 609-272-7261 econklin@pressofac.com Twitter @ACPressConklin

