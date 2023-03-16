LINWOOD — A small fire that originated in a storage closet led to a partial evacuation of Complete Care at Linwood on Thursday afternoon, police said in a news release.
At 1:41 p.m., police responded to 201 New Road for an active fire alarm. Officer Chris Nazha reported smoke coming from the back of the building. Nazha, along with Sgt. Brandon Settle and Detective Jarred Levenson, entered the facility and helped staff evacuate residents as firefighters and EMS arrived, police said.
A preliminary investigation found the fire started in a storage closet in the ventilator unit on the southeast corner of the building, police said. The cause of the fire is under investigation by the state Fire Marshal's Office.
All residents were safely returned to their rooms and the facility was fully reopened, police said. No injuries were reported.
Contact John Russo: 609-272-7184
Twitter: @ACPress_Russo
Welcome to the discussion.
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.