Lacey Township parkway crash kills North Jersey man

LACEY TOWNSHIP — A Middlesex County man died after his sport utility vehicle ran off the Garden State Parkway on Friday, State Police said.
The crash occurred at 7:23 p.m. on the parkway northbound at milepost 72, Sgt. Philip Curry said Saturday. A Chevrolet Traverse driven by Brian Steiner, 49, of Sayreville, was traveling north when it ran off the road to the right, went down an embankment and struck several trees.
Steiner sustained fatal injuries in the crash, Curry said.
The crash remains under investigation.
