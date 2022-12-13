Juvenile struck by car in Atlantic City

ATLANTIC CITY — A juvenile was hospitalized Tuesday morning after being hit by a car, police said.
At 7:51 a.m., officers responded to a report of a pedestrian having been struck by an automobile at Maryland Avenue and Route 30. The juvenile was found at the scene with the car, whose driver stopped the vehicle and remained there, police spokesperson Sgt. Paul Aristizabal said.
The juvenile, whose age was not available Tuesday afternoon, suffered minor injuries and was taken to AtlantiCare Regional Medical Center, City Campus, Aristizabal said.
The driver did not report any injuries, Aristizabal said.
The crash remains under investigation.
— Eric Conklin
