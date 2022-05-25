Investigation into police-involved shooting in Absecon continues

ABSECON — Police shot a person in the parking lot of a local bargain store Tuesday morning after a brief standoff that led to a local high school’s lockdown.

The shooting is being investigated by the Atlantic County Prosecutor’s Office, which issued a brief update confirming the incident and its investigation under New Jersey attorney general guidelines.

“There are no preliminary investigative results to report, including suspect information or related injuries with the exception of no reported injuries to any police officers at this time,” the Prosecutor’s Office said in a statement Tuesday afternoon.

As of Wednesday morning, authorities have yet to release details about the shooting or the individual’s identity, condition or gender. The Attorney General's office referred question Wednesday to the Prosecutor's Office.

An exact time of the incident hadn’t been released as of Wednesday morning, but residents said they began noticing a large police presence outside the Dollar General in the 700 block of New Road about 10 a.m. In addition to Absecon police, officers from Pleasantville and Egg Harbor Township responded.

One passerby captured part of the scene on video and posted it on Facebook.

A social media post by a neighbor reported hearing what sounded like automatic gunfire at the store Tuesday morning.

Frank Falcone was going to work at the Absecon AutoZone when he came to the intersection near the store and saw officers in the parking lot, weapons drawn. A recording from inside his vehicle captures the sound of gunfire and afterward shows four officers approaching a person who had slumped onto a parked car and then fallen to the ground.

While little is known about what led to the shooting, Falcone said he hoped the individual wasn’t suffering from mental illness.

“I don’t know who shot first, but terrible situations like this can divide the people,” he said.

In the aftermath, investigators blocked off the store with yellow caution tape while police directed traffic at California Avenue and Route 9, allowing commuters to continue driving through the area. An officer also was stationed at Route 9 and Ohio Avenue.

Following the shooting, investigators could be seen walking in and out of the store as they collected evidence. Other detectives laid out small cones in the parking lot to mark shell casings.

Authorities continued to investigate the shooting after 6 p.m.

As investigators worked the scene, area residents cautiously began gathering along the sidewalk, asking each other whether they’d heard about what happened.

Andrew Middleton had just woken up around 10:35 a.m. and saw the police presence beginning to build, he said.

“I slept right through it (gunfire),” Middleton said from his apartment in the Clayton Mill Run development across from Holy Spirit High School. “I came outside and looked around and talked to a couple of people walking around.”

About a block from the store, Holy Spirit went into lockdown, as a precaution, shortly before 10 a.m., after police alerted school officials to the shooting.

Families were notified of the shooting and provided updates from the Police Department, the high school administration said in a statement.

Eventually, the lockdown was shifted to a shelter-in-place scenario until authorities were able to give the school the all-clear to resume classes, the school said.

After-school activities were permitted to continue as planned following the shooting, Principal Thomas Farren said.

Holy Spirit senior Jaylen Glover said students were curious once the lockdown was announced and they were told it wasn’t a drill.

“We heard a few things, but we knew nothing of it until we were in lockdown and word started getting around,” Glover said while visiting with friends in the school’s parking lot.

Glover’s fellow senior Elijah Steward complimented the school for its quick actions.

“I think the school did a really good job handling the situation,” Steward said. “They made sure to keep everyone calm and in a nice orderly fashion so that some people didn’t get over dramatic and start to freak out.”

Some area residents were reluctant to talk about what happened or where they were when they first learned of the shooting.

One resident, Antoinette Key, said she heard about the shooting from a friend. Key said she was grocery shopping at the Dollar General on Monday.

Having a shooting incident near her home is uncomfortable, she said.

“I’m concerned because of all the shootings that have been going on in the last few days,” Key said. “Who would have thought that it’d be in my own neighborhood and my backyard? So I’m just concerned.”

Key, who said she visits the store every three to four days for basic items like milk, is used to a pleasant atmosphere there, and she’s friendly with a few store associates.

“I just can’t imagine what could have happened in 24 hours,” Key said.

