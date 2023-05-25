Human remains found last month in Plumsted Township have been identified as Joseph Izquierdo, 37, of Egg Harbor Township, Ocean County Prosecutor Bradley Billhimer said Thursday.
On April 9, police received a 911 call about human remains found in a wooded area about a quarter-mile from Route 528. Officers found the remains to be in advanced stages of decomposition, Billhimer said in a news release.
The remains were examined by the State Police Forensic Anthropology Unit and a forensic odontologist, and on May 14 were transferred to the Ocean County Medical Examiner's Office. They were identified as Izquierdo on Wednesday.
The cause and manner of Izquierdo's death remain under investigation, Billhimer said.
I graduated from Rowan University in 2011 where I studied journalism. I've done everything from cover sports to news and have served as a copy editor and digital producer with The Press since July 2013.
