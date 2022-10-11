Golf cart rider injured in Ocean City crash

OCEAN CITY — A passenger riding in a golf cart was injured Saturday when the vehicle collided with a car, a city spokesperson said.
Police responded to Fourth Street and Wesley Avenue about noon after the crash was reported, city spokesperson Doug Bergen said Tuesday.
Police said the car was turning left when the oncoming golf cart struck it at a low speed. A passenger in the golf cart who was not wearing a seat belt was ejected and then taken to a hospital with injuries Bergen said were not life-threatening.
Both drivers were issued summonses — the car's driver for failure to yield and the golf cart's driver for a seatbelt violation, Bergen said.
— Eric Conklin
