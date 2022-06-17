 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
You are the owner of this article.
Edit Article Add New Article
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
featured top story

Galloway man killed in Thursday afternoon bus crash on Shore Road

  • 0
061722-pac-nws-bus-p1.JPEG

A car hit a NJ Transit bus Thursday evening on Shore Road at its intersection with Ohio Avenue in Absecon. The driver of the car died of his injuries, police said.

 Eric Conklin, Staff Writer

ABSECON — A Galloway Township man died after his car slammed into a New Jersey Transit bus bound for Lindenwold, Camden County, late Thursday afternoon.

John Barker, 48, was driving a 2006 Mercedes-Benz sedan southbound on Shore Road, near the White Horse Pike, when the vehicle collided with the bus at the road's intersection with Ohio Avenue around 5:30 p.m.

The bus was on its way to Lindenwold from Atlantic City, NJ Transit spokesperson Jim Smith said Friday.

The bus was headed northbound on Shore Road and attempted to make a left turn onto Ohio Avenue, beneath the city's railroad viaduct, when Barker's car crashed into it. The impact crushed the sedan's front end and caused major damage to the bus's right side.

More than a dozen passengers and the bus driver were treated for injuries, police said.

Authorities said Thursday evening that the injured passengers were taken to Shore Medical Center, AtlantiCare Regional Medical Center, Mainland Campus and City Campus. The injuries were said to be non-life-threatening, police said.

People are also reading…

The roadway was closed for about five hours, police said.

The bus was parked along side the road close to the marshlands before it was towed from the scene. The Atlantic County Prosecutor’s Office, NJ Transit Police, Absecon Fire Department, and numerous EMS mutual aid personnel assisted city police on scene.

While an investigation remains ongoing into what caused the accident, vehicle speed is believed to have been a contributing factor, police said.

Witnesses are encouraged to contact the city police department's Traffic Safety Unit by calling 609-641-0667 ext. 208.

Contact John Russo: 609-272-7184

jrusso@pressofac.com

Twitter: @ACPress_Russo

0 Comments

Tags

Be the first to know

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Digital producer

I graduated from Rowan University in 2011 where I studied journalism. I covered local high school and college sports at the South Jersey Times and Vineland Daily Journal. I have been a sports reporter with The Press since July 2013

Related to this story

Bus crash in Absecon

Bus crash in Absecon

A car hit a bus Thursday evening on Shore Road in Absecon. Video by Eric Conklin, Staff Writer.

The best local coverage, unlimited

Sign up for a digital subscription to The Press of Atlantic City now and take advantage of a great offer.

LEARN MORE

Watch Now: Related Video

French, German, Italian leaders in first Kyiv trip since invasion

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

PLEASE BE ADVISED: Soon we will no longer integrate with Facebook for story comments. The commenting option is not going away, however, readers will need to register for a FREE site account to continue sharing their thoughts and feedback on stories. If you already have an account (i.e. current subscribers, posting in obituary guestbooks, for submitting community events), you may use that login, otherwise, you will be prompted to create a new account.

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

Breaking News